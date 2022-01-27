Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cinemark worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $12,353,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

