Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 3,744,462 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,744,462 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $33,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.72.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.