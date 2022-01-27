Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 44,052 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,052 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $64,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 551,144 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,057,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 354,563 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.66. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

