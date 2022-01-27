Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 9,403 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 826,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $58,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PB opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

