Bata Achieves Market Cap of $151,032.37 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bata has a total market cap of $151,032.37 and $8.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00289033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

