BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

