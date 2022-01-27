BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.51

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.51 and traded as low as C$6.91. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$7.55, with a volume of 168,369 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$771.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

