Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,129 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

