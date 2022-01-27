Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.200-$7.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.20-7.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.