Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $258,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,665,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

