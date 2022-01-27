Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $60.18 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

