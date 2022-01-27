Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 5,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,164,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 172,824 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

