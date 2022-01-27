Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

BILI opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,304,000 after purchasing an additional 287,207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

