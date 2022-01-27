Binance USD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Binance USD has a market cap of $14.82 billion and approximately $4.64 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00041191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,832,808,426 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.