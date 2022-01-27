Bitcoin Confidential Market Cap Achieves $416,934.51 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $416,934.51 and approximately $5,335.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00278733 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

