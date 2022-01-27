Blackhill Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blackhill Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

DIS stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.51. 299,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The firm has a market cap of $248.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

