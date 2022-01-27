BlackRock Inc. Has $249.27 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,424,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 620,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $249,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

