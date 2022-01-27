BlackRock Inc. Has $252.70 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 439,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Methode Electronics worth $252,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

