BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,531,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 299,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Lantheus worth $270,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 735.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 328,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 241,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 91.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 361,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

