BlackRock Inc. Sells 963,581 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,763,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 963,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.30% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $276,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after acquiring an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

