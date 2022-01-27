Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 2,271.2% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,017. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 68.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

