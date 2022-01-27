BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $14.32 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

