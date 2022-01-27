BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

