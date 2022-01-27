Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,778 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after buying an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,254,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,675,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $123.55 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.83 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.25.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

