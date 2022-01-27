Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ping Identity worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 525.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

