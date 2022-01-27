Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 240.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

