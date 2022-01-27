Bluestein R H & Co. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.37.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $17.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $886.53. 15,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,326.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,430.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

