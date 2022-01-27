Bluestein R H & Co. Has $22.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 332.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.56. 158,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.49 and its 200 day moving average is $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

