Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.8% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.65. 8,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

