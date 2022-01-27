Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 10,282 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.29. 11,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

