Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 677 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 144,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 668,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,029,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,987,000 after purchasing an additional 514,609 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,585,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

RTX traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 68,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,347. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

