BMO Capital Markets Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.
Shares of TRQ stock traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 239,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,261. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.91.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.