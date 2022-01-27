BMO Capital Markets Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$20.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.83.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 239,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,261. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

