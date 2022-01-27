BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €79.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.85 ($77.11).

BNP opened at €63.95 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €60.31 and a 200 day moving average of €56.47. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

