Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $288.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.25% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.95.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.