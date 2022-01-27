Bokf Na Buys New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $154.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.64 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

