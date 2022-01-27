Bokf Na Invests $267,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.