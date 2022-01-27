Bokf Na Invests $267,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,133 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.95.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
