Bokf Na Invests $292,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

