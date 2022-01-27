Bokf Na Invests $315,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.72. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $126.46 and a one year high of $132.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

