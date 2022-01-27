Bokf Na Purchases New Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

