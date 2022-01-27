Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 1,562 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $157.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.