Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.