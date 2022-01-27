Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of BAH opened at $84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 105,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

