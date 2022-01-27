Boson Protocol Market Cap Tops $61.99 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.99 million and $5.34 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00253548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.