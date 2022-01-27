BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 570 ($7.69) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BPT opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.38. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 359.39 ($4.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 571 ($7.70).

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

