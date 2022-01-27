Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $208.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,722,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 241,134 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $208,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,854. The stock has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

