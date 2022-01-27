Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 249,015 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $78,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.02. 2,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

