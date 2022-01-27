Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $132,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 1,062,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,565,781. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

