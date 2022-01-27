Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Travelers Companies worth $55,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $168.49. 19,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,071. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

