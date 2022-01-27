Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 430 ($5.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW opened at GBX 325.25 ($4.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £987.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 368. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Insiders purchased a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202 in the last quarter.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.