Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$16.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.72. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$18.00. The company has a market cap of C$160.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.43 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

